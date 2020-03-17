Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Offers Trade for Paper Towels During Coronavirus Pandemic

Apparently it's not only toilet paper that stores are running low on. Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is out of paper towels, and can't seem to find them in the stores. So instead, she is offering a trade of her husband's just launched Two Lane American Golden Lager for anyone who can deliver a roll of paper towels to her home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Mar 17, 2020 at 11:04am PDT

"Spring break 2020...turn up," Caroline posted, along with a photo of an empty paper towel roll beside Lysol spray and Clorox wipes. "Anybody got any paper towels???? All stores are out. Drop off at my house...I’ll leave you some [Two Lane Brewing]."

Earlier, Caroline also busted on her husband, sharing a video of him while on the set of American Idol, telling his fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Pery that he had "over-manscaped" using a razor.

"What is wrong with him?" Caroline captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Mar 17, 2020 at 6:48am PDT

Bryan shared this week that he was following the request of Nashville Mayor John Cooper and closing his Luke's 32 Bridge Bar due to coronavirus.

"Just letting you guys know that due to the COVID-19 and coronavirus situation, we're going to be closing Luke's 32 Bridge, to keep all of our patrons and all of our staff, and just to comply with what the city of Nashville wants for us, to keep everybody safe," Bryan announced on social media. "We're gonna be closed, and we'll let you know when we're going to reopen, when we're told to reopen.

"I just wish you guys the best out there during spring break, and stay safe, and sanitize," he continued. "We're all in this together, and certainly this is new territory, for me and my family, and I'm sure you and yours. So stay safe and God bless."

Bryan's upcoming album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, will be released on April 24. He is scheduled to kick off his Proud to Be Right Here Tour on May 28, with Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Caylee Hammack serving as his opening acts. Find tour updates by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic