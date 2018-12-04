XXXTentacion Murder Case Reveals Identity of Pregnant Girlfriend, Son Expected to Be Born in January

The ongoing murder case of rapper XXXTentacion has reportedly revealed the identity of his pregnant girlfriend, and that their son is expected to be born in January.

According to The Blast, court paperwork cited Jenesis Sanchez as someone close to the late rapper, as well as the fact the she resides in a home owned by XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard.

A source close to the family went onto reveal to the outlet that Sanchez is carrying XXXTentacion’s child and that she is scheduled to deliver the baby in the first month of 2019.

Bernard reportedly shared a photo on social media of XXXTentacion — real name Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy — and Sanchez posing together, but was not said to have shared what the baby’s name will be.

In other XXXTentacion news, the rappers first posthumous album, Skins, is set to be release on Friday, Dec. 7. The album will contain 10 tracks, with one featuring Kanye West.

.@xxxtentacion album skins drops this Friday and it has a Kanye feature on it pic.twitter.com/yUiXSl2vli — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 3, 2018

XXXTentacion was killed on June 18, after being robbed at gunpoint in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The alleged suspects shot the rapper in the neck, and he was later pronounced dead.

Shortly thereafter, many of his peers took to social media to mourn his death, with West himself writing, “Rest in peace I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing.”

This got me fucked up. RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 18, 2018

“I feel like we only got to see a glimpse of his artistry,” rapper Big Sean wrote. “I didn’t know him personally but I respect how passionate he was about his music and message. Nobody deserves this kind of ending. gone too soon, damn! RIP.”

“Tomorrow’s not promised … you could be here today and be gone tomorrow,” Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine stated. “X spread nothing but positivity.”

I was so inspired by XXX music, the way he had no boundaries on his sound and could adapt from one genre to the next is so rare in this day and age. I believe some of the best art comes from some of the most tortured souls, and all demons aside, nobody deserves to die young 💔 — J (@JackJ) June 19, 2018

A total of four people were arrested in connection with XXXTentacion’s death: Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome, Michael Boatwright, and Robert Allen.

All the men were indicted, but Williams specifically was charged with first degree murder and was denied bail. In June, he pled not guilty to the charges against him.