Will Ferrell Reprises ‘Anchorman’ Role Ron Burgundy for Charity Event

Will Ferrell recently reprised his iconic Anchorman role of Ron Burgundy for a Cancer for College charity event.

According to ET Online, the comedian hosted “Will Ferrell’s Best Night of Your Life” at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 6 and brought Burgundy out of retirement for the noble cause.

Cancer for College is a charity that was started by Craig Pollard, one of Ferrell’s old frat brothers from his days at the University of Southern California. The charity works to help raise money for students battling cancer to attend college.

“There’s so much focus on getting through… surviving cancer that a lot of families, they don’t have resources for college,” Ferrell explained when speaking to ET.

While Anchorman is certainly one of his more notable roles — and, arguably, the one the cemented his leading-funny-man status in Hollywood — the former SNL cast member has appeared in numerous films throughout the years.

During a 2017 interview with The NY Times, Ferrell spoke openly about doing interviews for comedy films and shared what the one question he “can’t answer seriously anymore” is.

“The question that inevitably gets asked for every comedy is: ‘How much is improv in the movie? And how much is scripted?’ And it’s really hard not to mess with people,” he joked. “I’ll just say, ‘On this movie, 14 percent is improvised.’ And they’ll go, ‘Oh! How do you know?’ and I’ll say, ‘We have an algorithm’ or ‘We run it through a computer that analyzes it.’ “

He also talked briefly about his time on SNL, and his classic “Get Off the Shed” sketch, about a dad who yells at his kids while grilling burgers.

“I did that at the Groundlings, and it worked right away,” he said of the bit. “Just the combination of regular backyard barbecue conversation — ‘How’s your golf game?’ — juxtaposed with flying off the handle, screaming at your kids for a benign reason. That was such a delicious combination to me.”

“It was also always inherently funny to me to play a dad who thought he had a high-stakes position, but it’s really very low stakes,” Ferrell went on to say. “Sort of like the comedy version of Willy Loman. Playing the befuddled father who’s just earnestly trying his best has always struck me as funny. I don’t know why. I can’t say that’s who my dad was.”

Ferrell can next be seen alongside his Step Brothers and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby co-star John C. Reilly in the film Holmes & Watson, which is scheduled to land in theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.