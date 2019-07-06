Why Queen Elizabeth Did Not Attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christening for Baby Archie

Royal baby Archie’s christening was missing two very important guests. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s first born son celebrated a private royal christening Saturday with great-grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip noticeably missing from the festivities.

The family was accompanied by Kate Middleton and Prince William, as well as Prince Charles ad Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for the special occasion. They were also joined by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and Princess Diana’s sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

A source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were not expected at the christening due torpor royal engagements.

“…we don’t believe that the queen is going to be there because of a clash of prior engagements. And we don’t expect the Duke of Edinburgh to be there either,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET.

The monarch and her husband are believed to be at Sandrigham together, though PEOPLE reports their absence was not a break in royal tradition.

While the Queen attended the christenings for of great-grandkids Prince George and Princess Charlotte, she did not attend Prince Louis’ christening in 2018.

The outlet writes the Queen, prince William and Kate Middleton made the mutual decision she wouldn’t attend Louis’ event some time before. As for Archie, the couple’s absence could have to do with her busy schedule the past week.

The publication writes the Queen’s has a packed list of responsibilities in the net few weeks. At 93, she has been handing over some roles to senior members of the royal family. Philip, 98, is retired from public duty and doesn’t attend as many events.

The Queen is also reportedly preparing for her summer holiday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She typically heads north to her Scottish residence in late July each year as Buckingham Palace opens its doors to visitors. She is expected to continue working during her time in Scotland, reading diplomatic papers that are delivered daily in the famous “red boxes.” She will also continue to hold audiences and participate in some public engagements.

Baby Archie’s christening took place in a small, private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle. Archie’s godparents were not revealed.

As for choosing a private ceremony for the baby, a source previously told ET Harry and Meghan hope Archie will have “as normal a life as possible.”

“I think the couple is determined for Archie to have as normal a life as possible,” Nicholl told the outlet. “Prince Harry grew up very much in the spotlight, never far away from the gaze of the cameras, and at points in his life, that’s been something he has resented. My understanding is that at Frogmore, they have essentially built a fortress. One of their closest friends told me it was their oasis — their sanctuary where they’re going to raise their child away from the spotlight.”