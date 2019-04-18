Why Meghan Markle Is Keeping Baby’s Birth Private

Since becoming a member of the royal family, Meghan Markle has been doing things her own way, and the Duchess of Sussex is continuing to carve her own path with her pregnancy and upcoming delivery of her first child.

Markle will reportedly not be giving birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, which is where Princess Anne, Princess Diana and Kate Middleton welcomed their children before posing for photographers outside just hours later. Instead, Markle and Harry are rumored to have chosen a hospital closer to their new home of Frogmore Cottage, which is a fair distance from London. There’s also the possibility that Markle will opt for a home birth.

According to royal author Ingrid Seward, the couple’s decision is not a surprise, as Markle and Harry have been the subjects of intense media scrutiny since first making their relationship public several years ago.

“It is completely understandable,” Seward told PEOPLE. “The Lindo Wing has become too much of a circus.”

“People are delighted that Meghan is doing things differently,” Seward added. “She was under no pressure to do things the same.”

It was also confirmed in a statement from the palace that Markle and Prince Harry will not pose for photos directly after the birth of their child, and will instead share images of their new addition when they are ready.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” the statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

In addition, the former Suits star will reportedly break royal tradition by choosing not to use Queen Elizabeth’s delivery team, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Duchess has selected her own team to assist with the birth.

“Meghan said she doesn’t want the men in suits. She was adamant that she wanted her own people. It did leave a few of us a little baffled,” one source said, though a Markle source added, “No one has thought anything of [her decision] because it really is ever so personal.”

The Duchess is due to give birth any day, as she previously told fans that her due date was in April.

Photo Credit: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo