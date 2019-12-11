Why Kris Jenner Is Gifting Family and Friends Botox for Christmas

Kris Jenner is thinking outside the box when it comes to her holiday gift giving and going with Botox! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager opened up to PEOPLE about her partnership with the cosmetic injectable, revealing why everyone on her list was getting a gift card to reduce their wrinkles and fine lines.

“It’s a one stop shop for me,” Jenner told the outlet. “And who doesn’t love Botox? For me it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time.”

Jenner may be one glam mama, but the reality personality admitted she keeps her beauty routine “pretty simple” when it comes to looking her best.

“My routine is pretty simple, but it always has been my entire life,” she admitted. “A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox and I’m good to go. I’m pretty traditional. As long as I’m clean and scrubbed up, I’m a happy camper.”

Jenner certainly doesn’t have a lot of downtime, managing her daughters’ and her own career, spending time with her six kids and being Lovey to her 10 grandchildren, but she maintains that “personal care is really important” in her life.

“I taught my kids that when they were really young,” she recalled. “And then they remind me of the horror stories of getting their first bikini waxes! We love great beauty experiences and learning about new things and new products.”

Jenner went on about her own mom, MJ: “I also feel really blessed to have my mom still here feeling okay, and she’s 85 years old. I hope I have that adventurous spirit when I’m her age. She’s a joy. I’m going to give her a Botox gift card for sure.”

Looking back on all she has to be grateful for this holiday season, Jenner doesn’t have much she would change about her life. Well, except one thing.

“I wish I had more sleep,” she admitted, laughing. “That’s the next step!”

Photo credit: Getty / Roy Rochlin