Whoopi Goldberg Reveals If She Thinks Roseanne Barr Can Make a Comeback After Racist Tweet

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg has weighed in on whether she thinks Roseanne Barr has a chance to make a comeback following her racist tweet.

According to Whoopi Goldberg, Roseanne Barr probably has a pretty good chance of making a comeback despite a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett that suggested the former Barack Obama aide looked like the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes characters and ultimately led to the cancellation of her namesake series.

“I’m sure she can. Everybody seems to be able to come back, so,” Goldberg told Entertainment Tonight at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum in NYC on Monday.

Her opinion is a stark contrast to the opinion of Roseanne executive producer Dave Caplan, who stated his belief that Barr’s TV career was likely done.

“I would be surprised if [Barr] returned in any form. I think she probably has personal things she needs to deal with. I don’t think there’s any room for any kind of conservativism on TV that borders on racism,” he said shortly after the drama began.

Although Barr’s initial tweet was followed by several apologies and claims that her statements had been the result of late night “Ambien tweeting,” ABC network found little sympathy and announced the cancellation of their Roseanne revival just hours later, calling the 65-year-old actress’ racially insensitive comparison of Jarrett “abhorrent, repugnant,” and “inconsistent” with the alphabet network’s values.

Goldberg found herself being pulled into the drama after Barr retweeted an image of Goldberg that featured The View host wearing a shirt that featured a “horrific image” that had been photoshopped onto it that depicted President Donald Trump shooting himself in the head with the words “make America great again” printed on it. The tweet, which has since been deleted, was captioned “Out of curiosity @ABC & @Disney this is okay with you? Hypocrisy on the Left is sickening! Your Pathetic! #BoycottABC #IStandWithRoseanne.”

Goldberg responded to the photoshopped image and Barr’s retweeting of it during a segment on The View.

“This is what I’m gonna say, Roseanne, just because you were caught with your pants down, don’t try to drag other people down with you,” she said.

The doctored image of the shirt has been around since 2017, first appearing shortly after Kathy Griffin posed for a photoshoot that depicted her holding the severed head of President Donald Trump, according to Snopes. The shirt, which Goldberg wore to the 2017 Women’s March, had originally read “And you thought I was a nasty woman before? Buckle up, Buttercup.”