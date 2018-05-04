Who Will Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle at The Royal Wedding

Although more royal wedding details have been revealed, one question still remains: who will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and Kensington Palace has just announced more details about the big day, including who will be escorting the soon-to-be princess down the aisle.

“Mr. Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St George’s Chapel,” the statement reads.

In March, a family friend said that Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, is “overjoyed to be beside his little girl on the day she becomes a princess — even if he has to battle his demons to get there,” adding that while he was “not exactly thrilled” at being in the spotlight, “nothing will stop him from having Meghan on his arm for the big day.”

Markle’s mother, Doria Loyce Ragland, will also have an important role on the wedding day, the statement from Kensignton Palace adding that “On the morning of the wedding, Ms. Ragland will travel with Ms. Markle by car to Windsor Castle.”

Markle and Ragland, who were married for nine years before splitting in 1988, will arrive to London shortly before the wedding in order to spend time with the Royal Family.

“Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry‘s family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day,” according to the statement.

It was previously announced that Princess Charlotte will be taking on the role of royal bridesmaid again and that her father, Prince William, will serve as best man.

While it was speculated that Prince William would read something at the ceremony, possibly a poem or prose that their late mother, Princess Diana, favored, the royal wedding statement suggests that that could possibly land on another important guest: Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Fellowes.

“Prince Harry is also keen to involve his mother’s family in his wedding. All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading,” the statement continues. “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day.”

While the royal wedding will be packed with royal guests, it was previously announced that Harry and Markle had opened their wedding to members of the public, inviting 1,200 residents from “every corner of the United Kingdom” who were nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices.