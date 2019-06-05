Here’s Who Jennifer Aniston Texted During Mid-Air Plane Scare

Earlier this year, Jennifer Aniston rang in her 50th birthday with a trip to Mexico with friends, but the group went through a scary situation when their private jet took off from Los Angeles.

When the plane took off, one of the wheels exploded, according to the FAA. The plane made it to “Mexican” airspace, but the crew decided it wouldn’t be safe to land in Cabo San Lucas and diverted the plane back to the airport in Ontario, California. Before landing, the plane circled the airport to burn fuel and safely touched down four hours later and the group was able to get on another jet and carry out their trip.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, Aniston revealed who she texted in the air during the scary moment, explaining that “everybody on the plane started panicking” and were “texting their children, their partners, their loved ones.”

“I was like, ‘Who do I text?’” she recalled, sharing that she then received a message from DeGeneres, telling the host, “And then, because you get texts up in the air, you were the first person that was like, ‘Are you OK?’ And I was like, ‘Ellen! I do have someone who loves me!’”

Before the plane could land, it had to circle for around six hours to burn fuel, during which Aniston shared that there was more than a little drinking going on.

“We all got pretty hammered…Let’s go out with some tequila,” she joked.

Aniston’s friend, Courteney Cox, who was on the plane with her, previously opened up about the incident during an interview with Extra, sharing that she first got an inkling something was wrong almost instantly.

“I’m not afraid of flying at all…my dad was a pilot…but I was really scared, because when we were taking off, we heard this really loud bang and I was like, ‘Oh, that sounds like we should probably check that tire,’” she recalled.

“There was no tire at all, there was no wheel. Luckily, there are two wheels on each side and two in the front,” she continued. “I have to say, we were in the air for four hours, burning off fuel and just thought of what it is going to be like when we land…it was a really smooth landing.”

Cox added that she sent texts to her daughter, Coco Arquette, and her fiancé, Johnny McDaid.

“I sent a little text to Coco, ‘I love you,’ I didn’t say why, and to Johnny…I told him everything that was going on and I FaceTimed him after.”

