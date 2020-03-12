‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Jokes About Clean Hands Amid Coronavirus Concerns

While millions around the world are taking every caution possible in efforts of not contracting the coronavirus, several are finding new ways to live. While some are having to switch up their daily routine, a few have taken to social media to stress that they have never been cleaner, including Wheel of Fortune host, Pat Sajak. In a recent tweet, he told his fans that he’s taking his hand-washing seriously and they have never been cleaner than they are now.

My hands have never been cleaner. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 12, 2020

Several fans replied to his tweet, some with GIFS, others sharing how they’ve had to change things around in their life in efforts of staying coronavirus-free.

“We just got the word we have to work from home starting Monday. We’re allowed to infect people until then though,” someone else replied.

“I can sell you some Purell,” another follower joked.

Other celebrities are taking to social media sharing ways they’re trying to stay protected, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian who is encouraging fans not to use elbows as a way to greet someone. Instead, she’s giving an alternative saying you could bump feet instead.

“You should not do elbows, because you cough into your elbow, so no more elbows, or just do a little bow,” she said in the clip.

The mom-of-four had a doctor at her house while recording the clips and she did a demonstration of how she’s choosing to greet others around her with her feet. She also shared a bit from a 1981 novel that could have predicted the coronavirus.

“In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments,” Dean Koontz The Eyes of Darkness read. “Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again 10 years later, and then disappear completely.”

Kardashian said her older sister Kourtney Kardashian shared that with the family in their group text.

With more than 1,000 confirmed cases in the United States and the death toll rising above 35 as of Thursday morning, the virus has been labeled a pandemic. Today, speaking from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump delivered a televised speech to the nation.

“My fellow Americans, tonight I want to speak with you about our nation’s unprecedented response to the coronavirus outbreak that started in China and is now spreading throughout the world,” he began. “Today, the World Health Organization officially announced that this is a global pandemic. We have been in frequent contact with our allies, and we are marshaling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people.”

He also stated there will be a 30-day travel ban for those who have traveled to 26 European countries.