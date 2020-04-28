Vince Vaughn Photos Come out Revealing Him Not Social Distancing, Not Wearing Mask and Eating a Burger

Unlike some celebrities who are staying in quarantine or wearing masks and gloves while out in public, Vince Vaughn was seen out without any protection while enjoying the company of others. The Wedding Crashers actor was seen in Manhattan Beach when he and his 6-year-old son, Vernon, were grabbing burgers from Ercole's, a popular South Bay burger spot. One onlooker told the Daily Mail, "The majority of the people who were out that day were wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. Vince ran into some friends who also weren't wearing any protective covering either and they all stood very close while chatting."

The several pictures that were taken show Vaughn handling cash, leaning up against the ordering window, eating a burger, as well as touching his own face. It's being reported that while doing all of this, he did not wash his hands. "If the exact thing had happened a few months ago, it would be no big deal, but now with the entire country locked down and very aware of how this virus spreads, it seemed sort of socially irresponsible." The source added, "He had to sit on a cement bench along the busy street to eat his meal. Even the beach was closed to the public. There's literally nowhere to go right now and hang out like the good old days."

The City of Los Angeles has been urged to practice strict guidelines to keep the community safe. According to the LAC public health website," Our best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash our hands frequently, avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, and practicing physical distancing, especially by staying at home." The site also advises that "face coverings are an additional tool that can protect others from possible exposure to respiratory droplets that may come from our mouth when we talk, sneeze and cough." LA restaurants can now turn down serving customers if they're not wearing a face masks according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. He also tweeted, "COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death in our country. The threat posed by this virus is very real. The sacrifices we're making to help flatten the curve are working, but there's still a long road ahead. Now is not the time to let up." California Governor Gavin Newsom followed suit by encouraging state residents to continue safe practices so that lives can be saved.