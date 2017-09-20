Tom Cruise Partially Blamed for Film Set Crash That Killed Two People

Tom Cruise is being partially blamed by the families of two people who died in a plane crash on the set of film American Made.

Court documents, which were obtained by The Blast, show that the estates for Carlos Berl and Alan Purwin claim that the 55-year-old actor and the director, Doug Liman, contributed to the circumstances leading up to the fatal crash on September 11, 2015.

In the lawsuit, the film is described as a “high-risk, action-packed motion picture.” The families claim that “the demands of filming in Colombia, together with Cruise’s and director Doug Liman’s enthusiasm for multiple takes of lavish flying sequences, added hours to every filming day and added days to the schedule.”

American Made is a film based on a true story of C.I.A.-recruited drug runner Barry Seal. The film stars Cruise, Domnhall Gleeson, Sarah Wright and Jesse Plemons. It was directed by Liman and written by Gary Spinelli.

Even though Cruise and Liman are not labeled as the defendants, they were specifically called out in the lawsuit.

The families claim that an executive producer for the film lodged a complaint with the insurance company about Cruise and Liman.

“DL [Director Liman] and TC [Cruise] [are] adding entire scenes and aerial shots on the fly,” an excerpt from the executive producer’s letter reads. “Had to bring in Uni Safety to help wrangle them. In the last 48 hours this has become the most insane s*** I’ve ever dealt with.”

Several weeks prior to the crash, Purwin emailed the same executive producer.

“You have no idea the exposure TC and the entire Aerial Team is realizing every time we get in the air. There’s a very ‘thin line’ between keeping all aerial activities safe and having an accident. Trust me on this!” Purwin wrote.

Purwin also described the production set as “the most dangerous project I’ve ever encountered.”

Later in the court docs, the plaintiffs call the fatal flight “a spontaneous, rushed, ad hoc mission over unfamiliar terrain, in unfamiliar weather, from a small jungle airstrip.”

In response, the production company behind American Made has filed a counter-lawsuit against the Aviation corporation saying that the planes weren’t properly maintained.

