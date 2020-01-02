‘Today’ Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates New Year’s Sunrise With Father George W. Bush, Infant Son and Family

Jenna Bush Hager welcomed 2020 as a mom of three, celebrating the new year with a sweet post featuring her whole family standing together on a beach as the sun rose. On New Year’s Day, the Today show anchor shared a trio of photos of her family, including her husband, Henry Hager, their two daughters, Margaret, 6, and Poppy, 4, their infant son Henry, 5 months, her sister, Barbara Bush, Barbara’s husband, Craig Coyne, and the sisters’ parents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

The first photo saw the group standing next to each other on green grass, the second was of Bush Hager, her husband and their kids, and the third was a snap of Hager cradling his son, who was wearing a tiny knit hat stitched with the letter “H,” in his arms.

“New Year’s first sun. Everything is beautiful in its time Ecclesiastes 3:11 He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet[a] no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end,” Bush Hager captioned the slideshow.

Prior to that post, the 38-year-old shared a sunset snap of herself and Hager on the shore, each parent holding one of their daughters in their arms.

“Last sunset of the decade that brought us these two beautiful girls and their baby brother,” she wrote. “How wonderful life is! Hoping 2020 brings you all the joy we get from watching the world through our babes’ eyes.”

Bush Hager gave birth to Henry in August, and the newborn was the star of his family’s Christmas card this year. His proud mom gave fans a look at the family’s card on Instagram, which featured two photos and varying degrees of serenity.

The first image was of baby Henry lying peacefully between his sisters, on which was written, “How wonderful life is now that you’re in the world. Happy Holidays.” The second featured a family shot in which the girls were excitedly yelling, with text that read, “All is not calm but all is bright!”

“Happiest Hal-i-days!!!! 2019 sure has been sweet!!” Bush Hager captioned the card. “Thanks to all of you for your kindness and well wishes this year! May your days be warm and bright.”

