‘The Ranch’ Star Dax Shepard Responds After Julie Andrews’ Granddaughter Claims He Cheated on Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard is speaking out after reports surfaced that he cheated on his wife Kristen Bell.

The Ranch star called out a report by DailyMailTV Thursday on Instagram claiming that he cheated on Bell years ago with Kayti Edwards, Julie Andrews’ step-granddaughter.

In the article, Edwards claimed that, after meeting Shepard through a mutual friend in 2005, the pair had a “brief” causal relationship.

She claims they rekindled their romance at a private party in Hollywood in late 2009, while Shepard had already been with The Good Place star for about two years.

“I was house-sitting for a girlfriend of mine in Hollywood and there was this party… I saw him and we hadn’t seen each other in a few years. So it was like a very friendly, ‘Oh my gosh, I haven’t seen you in forever. Nice to see you,’” Edwards alleged, claiming Shepard “threw” her in the photo booth with him. “We went back and made love, we had sex twice and he stayed until the next morning. I didn’t know he had a girlfriend at the time, he didn’t seem to care.”

The article showed photos of both Shepard and Edwards making out, though no time stamp provides information of when the images were taken. The outlet, however, claims the photos are from nine years ago.

Shepard said on Instagram that the article is not accurate in the timing of the photos.

“Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9,” he wrote on the social media platform, along with photos of the headline. “Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt :)”

Fans of the celebrity couple commented on Shepard’s post, shaming the publication for spreading the rumors.

“We could only be so lucky to kiss Dax….and Kristen! Tabloids/smadloids….you guys rock!” One user commented.

“Julie [Andrews] needs to go full governess mode on her ass,” another user suggested, referencing the actress’ iconic role on The Sound of Music.

“Desperation is so unattractive. Yikkes [sic] daily mail and whoever this Kayti person is. I love that you’re so confident in yourself and your relationship that you posted this on your own instagram account. Makes them seem even more foolish,” another user commented.

Bell and Shepard started dating in 2007 and got married at the Beverly Hills County Clerk’s Office in October 2013. The pair constantly compliment each other in the press and are one of Hollywood’s fan-favorite couples.

“She’s a better person than me by a factor of at least six,” Shepard, who shares two children — Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3 — with Bell, told the ET recently. “But still, even if I do one-sixth of what she’s doing, that’s still a lot more than I ever thought I was going to do.”