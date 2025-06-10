The ‘Drake & Josh’ Cast Just Reunited For the First Time in Over a Decade

The Nichols are back together again for the first time in ages.

The stars of the classic Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh all reunited yesterday at the Anaheim Convention Center for Nostalgia Con. The four cast members—Drake Bell, Josh Peck, Nancy Sullivan and Jonathan Goldstein—have not been seen together for over ten years.

The series aired from 2004 to 2007 after both Bell and Peck became breakout stars of sketch comedy series The Amanda Show. Nick executives decided to cast the two in their own series after a sketch where the two actors argued over a piece of shrimp.

Drake & Josh ran for four seasons. The series ended after Bell got into a car accident during the fourth season’s production, and filming ceased for several months during his recovery. The series received two film-length episodes to finish its run, before a third film titled Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh was produced a year later due to the series’ popularity.

Bell and Peck have not been on the best of terms in recent years, making their reunion a surprise. In 2017, Bell publicly criticized Peck for not inviting him to his wedding, and in 2022, Peck said they were “not really” friends.

Bell has had his fair share of problems in recent years. Most notably, he pleaded guilty to child endangerment after sexting a 15-year-old. Peck, however, has made several major TV and film appearances—most recently, he appeared in Christopher Nolan’s billion-dollar epic Oppenheimer.