‘That’s So Raven’ Star Orlando Brown Reveals Reason He Wore Snake Eye Contacts for Dr. Phil Intervention

Orlando Brown says that he was paying homage to Michael Jackson when he sat down for a one-on-one interview with Dr. Phil recently wearing snake eye contacts.

In an exclusive clip obtained by TMZ of the interview, which is set to air on Friday, Dec. 21, Dr. Phil is momentarily distracted by the unusual appearance of the former That’s So Raven star’s eyes, which appeared more snake-like than human.

“You have some odd looking contacts in right now,” Dr. Phil says, to which Brown erupts into laughter.

“They’re my Michael Jackson eyes for ‘Thriller,’” he explains.

“So those are like, Halloween-type?” Dr. Phil asks for clarification, to which Brown replies with a “pretty much, yeah.”

In a separate clip for the interview, which was filmed in mid-October, it is revealed that the segment is more of an intervention for the troubled Disney Channel alum, who has found himself at the center of frequent run-ins with the law. Organized by his friends, it is explained that Brown is suffering from mental illness and has even claimed that Michael Jackson is his father.

“I called in because Orlando, he has mental problems. He’s burnt so many bridges, no one wants to deal with him. If you can’t help, he does not have a chance,” one of Brown’s friends says. “Out of nowhere, he’ll say: ‘Michael Jackson is my father. I own Neverland.”

The friend goes on to explain that Brown does want help with his problems, which Dr. Phil later describes as “confusion.” However, when Dr. Phil offers to help, Brown does little more than nod his head and smile, giving no clear indication of whether or not he is willing to accept the help being offered.

The interview comes in the midst of the star’s highly publicized legal troubles and mental health issues. In April, Brown was arrested by bounty hunters on outstanding warrants and taken into custody in nothing but his underwear. Within the course of the past year, he has also been arrested for drug possession, resisting a police officer, and domestic battery. His most recent arrest, occurring in September, was prompted after he was caught on camera changing the locks inside of a restaurant belonging to his friend. Brown was charged with burglary and held on $13,000 bail.

In October, the restaurant owner, Danny Boy, reportedly reached out to Wendy Wheaton and Tommy Red and the trio sat down with Brown, who agreed to enter rehab in order to recieve treatment for his metal health and substance abuse issues.

Brown’s episode of Dr. Phil premieres on Friday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. ET.