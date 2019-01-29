Tarek El Moussa Reveals Stepfather Is ‘Cancer Free’ After Battling Same Disease HGTV Star Beat

Tarek El Moussa underwent treatment for cancer in 2013 and eventually beat the disease, and the HGTV star revealed on Instagram Thursday that his stepfather is now cancer free after battling the same disease he did.

CANCER FREE!!!! As many of you know my step father battled the same cancer I did… and now, after a few rounds of chemo, he is cancer free and in remission!! He’s gaining weight… getting his hair back… and back to his old self. Cancer is so scary and the best thing a cancer survivor can hear is in remission!!!! The grandkids love him so much❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@ ) on May 24, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

“As many of you know my stepfather battled the same cancer I did…and now, after a few rounds of chemo, he is cancer free and in remission!!” El Moussa shared on the social media platform. Adding, “He’s gaining weight…getting his hair back…and back to his old self.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Cancer is so scary and the best thing a cancer survivor can hear is in remission!!!!” he added. “The grandkids love him so much.”

The Flip or Flop star accompanied the news with a shot of his stepfather at the beach with El Moussa’s children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

El Moussa was open about his battle with thyroid cancer, but later revealed he had also been battling testicular cancer at the same time. As for his stepfather’s cancer, he told People, “I talked to [him] and I said, ‘Listen, you were there for me when I went through it and now I’m here for you while you go through it.’”

In March, he said, “His is worse though because he waited longer. He knew there was something wrong when he told my mom years ago, but he never went to the doctor. His cancer has spread to his lymph nodes and now he has to do chemotherapy.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @NYInfoTweetss