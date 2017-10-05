T.I. Reacts to Vegas Shooting With Thoughts on Guns

In light of Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, many celebrities have spoken out in favor of gun control — but rapper T.I. said he has no problem with assault rifles.

When approached by TMZ reporters asking if the mass shooting affected the way the 37-year-old would approach security at his shows, he said no.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When asked his thoughts on gun control, the “Whatever You Like” singer said he thinks Americans should still have the option to buy and own assault rifles.

“To me, as long as the criminals have [assault rifles], I think citizens should be able to have them,” he said.

That doesn’t mean he’s opposed to screenings, however, as he said “there should be a mental evaluation” upon buying. “Same for the people who are running for president, by the way,” he added.

In 2007, T.I. was arrested (and later served a prison sentence) for three felony charges related to illegal gun ownership, including the possession of three unregistered machine guns and two silencers — two of the main points of argument among those fighting for tighter gun laws.

Among those speaking out in favor of gun control, Chicago P.D. alum Sophia Bush sounded off on the matter earlier this week. In one of her tweets, she wrote, “Can you imagine how many more people would be dead and injured if the Las Vegas shooter had a silencer!?”

Most recently, the National Rifle Association has come out in favor of subjecting bump fire stocks to “additional regulations.” (Fire stocks are devices used to rig rifles to make them shoot like automatic weapons. Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock is said to have used them on his rifles.)

On Sunday night, Nevada man Stephen Paddock opened fire on a Las Vegas music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more. Police are still searching for a motive and say he may have had possible accomplices.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @troubleman31