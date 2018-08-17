Stormy Daniels Reportedly Ditched ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Over Dispute With Producers

Stormy Daniels was set to appear on Celebrity Big Brother but has reportedly ditched the show over a dispute with producers.

According to the BBC, Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti explained that her absence from the Britain’s Channel 5 reality series was due to “a row” with those in charge behind-the-scenes.

“They insisted she conduct herself in a certain way – they attempted to control her and produce a certain result, which she did not feel comfortable with,” he explained, also adding that anyone claiming she quit over money is “spreading a false rumour.”

Channel 5 has also finally commented on Daniels’ unexpected exit in a new statement only recently released.

“Stormy Daniels was booked to appear on the show several months ago and hours before the show was due to go live, informed the production team that she no longer wished to enter the house as previously agreed,” the statement read.

“Producers discussed a variety of options with her but were unable to agree any acceptable conditions for her entering the house,” a spokesperson for the network added.

Daniels was later set to appear in the British talk show Loose Women, but dropped out at the last minute due to a “custody development with her daughter.”

Today @StormyDaniels was due to talk to us live in the studio. Due to reasons out of our control, the interview couldn’t go ahead. Watch this space… pic.twitter.com/AB54DMdYqA — Loose Women (@loosewomen) August 17, 2018

“She suddenly thought, ‘I can’t commit because being a mother comes first,’ ” explained Loose Women panellist Jane Moore. “She wanted to go on the [Celebrity Big Brother] live show and explain [what had happened] and that was all agreed, she says, and then suddenly they said, ‘We don’t want you to do any of it.’ “

“It has now become a legal situation and she says she has been told she can’t come and talk,” Moore added. “She says she is furious and wants to be sat here.”

WATCH: @StormyDaniels wasn’t able to appear on the show today but our @janem did have a chat with her. Here’s what happened… #LooseWomen //t.co/rOsvPMHDVk — Loose Women (@loosewomen) August 17, 2018

As Avenatii implied, the early implication was that Daniels had demanded more money from the show, but they have denied that this was the reason.