Sophie Turner Speaks Out About If She Used That Word

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has denied saying the n-word after a video surfaced on the Internet showing her possibly using the racial slur.

“I used the word ‘motherf–kers’ in a recent video posted in an Instagram story and not a hateful racial slur that has been suggested,” the 21-year-old said. “I am incredibly upset that anyone would think otherwise, and I want to make it clear that I would never use such an abhorrent word.”

The video was posted by fitness expert Brendan Fallis in an Instagram story, and has since been deleted. The brief clip shows Fallis hanging out with Sophie Turner and her boyfriend, Joe Jonas, at a gym.

NEW: sophie turner says the n word casually and laughs about it and this marks the end of this updates account 🙂 pic.twitter.com/N6pS330vaw — game of thrones news (@gameofupdates) May 9, 2017

“Look who came today!” Fallis says to the camera. When he pans over towards Turner, she says, “What’s up, motherf–kers.”

While Turner claims that she said “motherf–kers,” many viewers believed that she said, “What’s up, my n*****.” The video outraged many social media users who believed that the X-Men: Apocalypse star carelessly used the racial slur.

“I thought Joe Jonas would be above dating such a nasty person!” one user wrote. “She actually says wassup N****. Can all her fans stop and realize she didn’t say mothaf***a. Listen to it. There’s a harsh N sound,” another wrote.

Some of Sophie Turner’s fans immediately jumped to her defense, before she came out claiming that she did not use the n-word.

“Spreading lies is disgusting. If you didn’t like her. Just stop following her, but to drag her name in the mud is just awful,” one Twitter user wrote.

When Sophie Turner isn’t shutting down rumors about her possibly using racial slurs, she has been busy spending time with her musician beau Joe Jonas. She recently opened up about her relationship with the DNCE frontman, and how dating a celebrity like Joe causes less friction than if she were romantically involved with someone out of the public spotlight.

“I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world. You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time. And you don’t feel like a jerk when you’re like, ‘My publicist says I can’t do this’,” she said while talking to In Style magazine.

