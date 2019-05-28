Simon Cowell Transforms After Dropping 20 Pounds, Reveals He Went on Vegan Diet

Britain’s Got Talent fans might notice judge Simon Cowell‘s transformed figure during the first semi-final show after he dropped 20 pounds, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 59-year-old looked happy with girlfriend Lauren Silverman, 41, and waved at photographers on his way home from the taping.

Last month, the former American Idol judge told Extra that he went on a vegan diet to make some new lifestyle changes following his hospitalization last fall.

“I went to see this guy who’s very well known. And he said to me, after doing some blood work, ‘You can’t have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten,’” Cowell said, adding that he stuck by that diet and drank less alcohol than usual.

“And I did it, and I stuck to it, and it’s easy,” he said.

A source told the Daily Mirror that Cowell “lost half a stone” [20 pounds] thanks to his new healthy lifestyle and has had “a real spring in his step.” The source added that Cowell’s doctors told him he was feeling tired due to an intolerance of certain foods.

Earlier this spring, The X Factor judge told The Sun that since he was hospitalized in October after he fell down the stairs at his London home, he made some serious lifestyle changes.

“I’m OK now. In a way, it was a wake-up call. It wasn’t the end of the world — but a bit embarrassing,” he told the publication. He praised the work of the National Health Service for the quality of care he received while hospitalized, saying, “I will never hear a bad word about the NHS. You have an MOT when that happens. They do every possible test, and there was nothing wrong.”

He scratched the scary incident up to exhaustion, parenthood and overworking himself.

“If I’m honest with you, I was probably over-tired. I feel better this year than I do this time last year,” he said, adding that included in his schedule are “not so many meetings, not so many late night calls. Bit more balance.”

He said he has a new perspective on life thanks to his 5-year-old son, Eric.

“I look at things through my son Eric’s eyes now. I want to spend time with him. I’m lucky because he likes the shows, and comes down to the shows with me.”

When asked if Eric would one day take over the business, Cowell said, “I’m trying to train him up, a million percent. I’d love him to take over. I think about it all the time.”

“He’s really confident, he knows what everyone does,” he added.

After the accident forced him to take some time off work, he said he realized that he’s not “invincible” and that he has a “responsibility” as a father.

“Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock,” Cowell said at the time, adding that low blood pressure may have contributed to why he passed out.

“They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out,” he explained. “After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.”