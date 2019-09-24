Sid Haig, Horror Legend and ‘Devil’s Rejects’ Star, Dead at 80

Sid Haig, a horror legend famous for The Devil’s Rejects and House of 1000 Corpses as well as his role of Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie films, died on Saturday, his wife said. He was 80 years old.

Haig’s wife, Susan L. Oberg, took to Instagram to make the announcement about a week after Haig was admitted to the hospital with serious breathing complications after suffering a fall. She called his passing “a shock.”

“On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next,” the statement reads. “He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us.

“We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected. Sidney Eddie Mosesian. 7/14/39 – 9/21/19. Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend. Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you.

Following a “nasty spill” a week ago, the cult film superstar was transferred to the ICU but despite reports of his health improving, it declined.

Fans shared their condolences on social media for the horror star, who appeared in several Rob Zombie movies over the years and whose final performance as the iconic character Captain Spaulding can be seen in Zombie’s latest 3 From Hell.

Haig also had a leading role in the CBS TV series Jason of Star Command as the villain Dragos. Throughout his long-running film career, he starred in the Quentin Tarantino movies Jackie Brown and Kill Bill Vol. 2. He also appeared in several blaxploitation movies during the 1970s opposite Pam Greer including Coffy, Foxy Brown and Black Mama, White Mama.

Haig is survived by his wife Susan Oberg.