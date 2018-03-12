Selma Blair Says Cameron Diaz Not Retiring: ‘I Was Making a Joke’

After sending social media in a frenzy by claiming that Cameron Diaz was retiring, Selma Blair took to social media to clarify her statement as a joke.

📠📺☎️👩🏻‍🏫 BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨🚨. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson. 🎙 — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) March 12, 2018

“Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING,” Blair tweeted Monday afternoon. “And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz‘s spokesperson.”

She also made a direct response to a now-deleted tweet from Perez Hilton.

“No no no! It was a quip,” Blair wrote. “Delete. Delete delete. It would only be official if it came from her mouth. Not mine answering a question of sweetest thing part deux was happening. Red alert. Not fact.”

Blair gave an interview with Metro on Sunday and made a comment about her co-star from The Sweetest Thing quitting the acting business.

“I had lunch with Cameron the other day,” Blair said. “We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like, ‘I’m done.’”

Diaz hadn’t been in a film since the 2014 adaptation of Annie, where she played the grumpy Miss Hannigan opposite Jamie Foxx’s Will Stacks.

“I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films,” Blair wrote. “She has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She’s happy.”

Metro reported a different source from the Daily Star Sunday newspaper gave a similar statement regarding the There’s Something About Mary actress.

“Cameron is constantly inundated with film scripts trying to tempt her out of retirement but she’s just not interested,” the source said. “She’s happy, in love and wants to make the most.”

Diaz married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden in January 2015. The California native made her acting debut in the 1994 Jim Carey comedy The Mask and made a name for herself as a comedic actress in films like My Best Friend’s Wedding, There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angles, the Shrek series and Sex Tape. She’s also made a number of dramatic turns in films like Gangs of New York, Minority Report, Any Given Sunday and The Box. She’s been nominated for a Golden Globe four times and took home a People’s Choice Award in 2007 for her performance in The Holiday.