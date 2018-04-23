Selena Gomez Debuts New Shaved Hairdo

Selena Gomez has rocked a number of different hair looks over the years, and her latest is a totally new ‘do for the 25-year-old.

Gomez used Instagram to share her new look with fans, revealing that she was in Germany and decided to switch things up a bit.

The photo sees the star displaying the back of her head, with her hair pulled up into a sleek braided ponytail, which clearly highlights an undercut at the base of Gomez’s neck.

“Always need a subtle change,” she wrote. “@puma Germany family time 😊 grateful for the welcome!”

Gomez’s head is shaved in such a way that it will only be noticeable should she wear her hair up, so it’s a nice way for her to make a small change without fully committing to a whole new look.

Currently, the singer’s natural hair is a brown bob, but she added some extensions to achieve the hairstyle she used to debut her buzzed ‘do, with the small section shaved into a triangle.

Gomez achieved the look with the help of hairstylists Marissa Marino and Tim Duenas, with Marino sharing the same snaps on her own Instagram.

“My girl #selenagomez at it again…she loves to keep me on my toes!” Marino wrote. “Thanks @timduenashair for making her undercut dreams come true!”

The stylist also posted a video of Gomez showing off the sleek braid.

Before debuting her new look, Gomez took some time to kick back and relax while watching Amy Schumer’s new movie I Feel Pretty, with the singer posting a video of herself and a friend having the ultimate viewing party.

“I’m getting to watch Amy Schumer’s new movie I Feel Pretty with Caroline and we got pizza, an enchilada casserole, I got blackberry ice cream, strawberry vanilla ice cream and cookie dough something and then cones,” she says in the clip. “So I feel pretty.”

In her caption, Gomez praised the film and encouraged her fans to embrace its message.

“Yesterday @amyschumer sent me her new movie I Feel Pretty (its because I’m obsessed with her) this movie is so important to watch,” she wrote. “I encourage all my ladies out there to go with your girls and watch! We used to live in a time where we would say ‘I can’t wait to BE older’ to now being a generation that wants to LOOK like an adult without understanding the responsibility or who we truly are on the inside sometimes. I know I can relate for sure! GO WATCH!! It’s our modern day 13 going on 30!!! #notgettingpaidtosaythis #truth.”

