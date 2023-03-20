Sean Lampkin, 'Martin' Star, Dead at 54

Actor Sean Lampkin, best known for his role as bar owner Nipsey on the 1990s sitcom Martin, has died. He was 54. Lampkin's death was confirmed by his friend Marsel Watts in a March 8 Facebook post, which remembered the actor as, "my friend, my last roommate for 10 years, a father and family man, my brother, skate buddy, business partner, and trainer." According to writer Memnar Grayton, per Essence, Lampkin died in his sleep. However, no cause of death has been released.



"Sean gave us every morning the shining sun to lead his loved ones and friends down paths that are bright and clear of any danger. He gave us streams of love every day when we're not feeling good, or we don't seem to not want to do anything," Grayton wrote. "But the thought of his loud laugh and adorable smile made you change any negative thoughts to positive ones. He's that type of man. He gave us his time and effort to situations that he had no clue of, but was there to support us for the cause. He gave us his emotions when any family or friend needed sympathy or empathy for their emotional situations."

Rest in Peace Sean Lampkin, aka Nipsey from the show Martin 🙏🏾🕊️ pic.twitter.com/cN4BlqQibd — MarDeVille (@bizzy_bones24) March 15, 2023

Lampkin is best known for his portrayal as Nipsey, a bar owner, in Martin. The sitcom ran on Fox from August 27, 1992, to May 1, 1997 and starred comedian Martin Lawrence as the titular character, a radio station talk show host. Lampkin also starred as the pest control man in Bad Boys, the shooter in Life, and the cab driver in Big Mama's House.



"BKA as Nipsey the bartender on Martin, The pest control man in Bad Boys, the cab driver in Big Mamas House and the shooter in Life," Watts wrote in remembrance of Lampkin. "He was a black belt in karate too. He worked for Martin Lawrence for decades as his right hand man. No Martin without Sean. When Sean would come by my house to get clothing that I sold him he'd have Martin in the car waiting. He'd be like Martin say hi to Marsel."



Lampkin is the second actor from Martin to pass away in recent years. In 2016, Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy on the show, died at the age of 52. TMZ reported at the time that Ford was hospitalized after an aneurysm burst in his abdomen. In a statement confirming his death, Ford's family said, per Entertainment Weekly, "It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Son, father, brother, husband, and friend Tommy Mykal Ford. On behalf of the family, we would like to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming. Please respect the privacy of the Ford family during our time of grief."