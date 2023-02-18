Scout Willis Speaks out After Dad Bruce's Dementia Diagnosis

Scout Willis went to Instagram to speak on feeling "overwhelmed" by the public support for her family after her father, Bruce Willis, revealed he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The sad news about the action star grabbed headlines on Thursday and updated his aphasia diagnosis back in 2022.

"Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa," Scout wrote on her Instagram Story. Her sisters, Rumer Willis and Talulah Willis re-shared the post to their own accounts, adding their own comments in support of their sister.

(Photo: Scout Willis/ Rumer Willis)

"Second this Scouter feeling the abundant love for our guy and our family," Tallulah wrote. "I third this Scouter and Buusk feeling so deeply grateful and in awe of the love for our sweet Daddio," Rumer wrote on her own account.

The post follows the emotional letter released by the Die Hard icon's family revealing the crushing update to his condition. "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," the letter read. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

The FTD diagnosis comes a year after the initial announcement and Willis' retirement from acting due to the effects of his disease. According to reports at the time, Willis had been trying to do as much work as possible before his condition grew worse or he was left unable to finish jobs.

"FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know," the family's letter continued. "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research."