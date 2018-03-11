Scott Baio’s Wife Taking Health-Conscious Measures Following Brain Disease Diagnosis

Scott Baio‘s wife Renee is battling chronic microvascular brain disease, and taking health-conscious measures from now on.

In an interview with The Blast, the former Happy Days actor said Renee has to live a “stress-free” life.

“All we know is she must live as stress-free, depression free and anxiety free life as possible and a get good amount of sleep each night,” the 57-year-old Baio told the site. “This new disease can cause strokes and dementia.”

Baio said the disease might be a result of her past as a stuntwoman.

“She was a former stuntwoman and had a massive brain injury in [1992] due to a jet ski accident,” Baio told The Blast. “We don’t know if her tumors and this new disease has anything to do with this.”

Renee first revealed her new health scare on Twitter, after a fan asked her how she is doing. She said she was diagnosed in October 2017.

“Besides having 2 meningioma brain tumors, in Oct 2017 I also learned I have Microvascular Brain Disease,” the 45-year-old wrote.

“Unfortunately, this is true. Renee is forever my rock, my life & my soulmate! Toughest person I know,” Baio wrote in response.

Baio and Renee announced her tumor diagnosis in June 2015.

“Just a few days ago we learned my wife, Renee has a meningioma brain tumor,” Baio wrote on Facebook at the time. “Although 90 percent of these types of tumors are benign they can cause serious problems depending on the size of the tumor and the location. We are waiting to learn the exact location to see if it’s operable.”

According to Healthline, the term “microvascular brain disease” describes changes to the small blood vessels in the brain that can damage brain tissue with nerve fibers which connect other parts of the brain. The damage can block blood flow in the brain, and deprive brain cells of oxygen.

As for meningioma brain tumors, the American Brain Tumor Association explains that they often occur in middle-aged women and make up a third of all primary brain tumors. The cause is still unknown, and the tumors are often treated with surgery and radiation.

She had three lumpectomies after a breast cancer scare. In a 2015 interview with PEOPLE, Renee said she likes to be upfront about her health scares to influence others to be serious about their own health.

“God does not challenge weak people – he has laid this upon me and I’m not going to question it,” she said at the time. “If I can save one person along the way, I’m okay. The trials and tribulations my special needs kids go through daily is far greater than the journey I’m about to go on.”

Baio and Renee married in December 2007. They have one child, Bailey, 10. Renee also has a daughter, 28-year-old daughter, Kalyn, from a previous relationship.