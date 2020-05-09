Roy Horn Dead: Photos of the Siegfried and Roy Legend Through the Years

Roy Horn, and one half of the iconic entertainment duo Siegfried and Roy, has died at age 75, and fans are now revisiting his career. Horn has entertained millions over his decades-long career through his magic/tiger shows alongside Siegfried Fischbacher. While he had remained mostly inactive since an infamous attack by one of the duo's big cats in 2003, the duo was prepping for a comeback through a film and accompanying docuseries that were in the works. If those projects to come to fruition, Horn will sadly not be there to see it. His death was confirmed on Friday night, just more than a week after it was revealed he tested positive for COVID-19.

"The world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Fischbacher said in a statement, via CBS News. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried," he said. "Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days."

