Rosie O’Donnell’s ‘Impeach Donald Trump Now’ Video Has Social Media Talking

Social media is buzzing after Rosie O’Donnell reacted to the news that the House of Representatives will formally launch a presidential impeachment inquiry on Donald Trump. Shortly after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi held a broadcast conference Tuesday afternoon to make the announcement, O’Donnell joined the rounds of people taking to social media under the “Impeach Donald Trump Now” hashtag, sharing a video that garnered plenty of attention.

“Yes, that’s right Nancy,” O’Donnell agreed in the clip as a video of Pelosi stating that “the actions “of the Trump presidency have revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections” played.

“Thank you!” O’Donnell, a longtime nemesis of the president’s, rejoiced once Pelosi confirmed that there would officially be a presidential impeachment inquiry. “Thank you, Nancy Pelosi!”



“Listen, I never thought this day would come,” O’Donnell continued as she panned away from the TV screen and the video came to an end.

The clip quickly gained momentum on Twitter, raking in hundreds of comments, both good and bad, and thousands of retweets and likes.

“hahahaha I love you Rosie. This is amazing,” one person wrote.

“[Rosie’s] reaction is all of us,” another joked.

Another fan poked fun at the continued back and forth regarding the crowd size at Trump’s 2016 inauguration.

“A Military Investigation is absolutely needed to investigate the entire Democratic Party within the Halls of Congress,” one person countered O’Donnell’s enthusiasm.

“[Oh my God] Your face, You are a riot…. And Yes We Can!” another commented.

Impeachment party at my house 🍾 pic.twitter.com/P5ppQzgyNK — Jen Westphal (@JennniferWest) September 24, 2019

On Tuesday, following calls from other House democrats to do so, Pelosi took the stage to announce the formal launch of a presidential impeachment inquiry, accusing Trump of violating the Constitution. The decision came after Trump reportedly urged Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, over a number issues.

“The actions of the Trump presidency have revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said in a brief statement. “Therefore, today, I am announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”

In response to the inquiry, Trump tweeted “Presidential Harassment” in all caps.