Roseanne Barr Tweets Aretha Franklin Tribute: ‘G-d Bless the Queen of Soul’

Roseanne Barr returned to Twitter on Thursday to pay her respects to Aretha Franklin, who died earlier that day of advanced pancreatic cancer.

G-d Bless The Queen Of Soul — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 16, 2018

“G-d Bless The Queen Of Soul,” Barr wrote, censoring the word “God.”

Barr has quieted down on Twitter for the most part following her firing from ABC and the canceling of her sitcom earlier this summer. Aside from one other tweet this week promoting President Donald Trump, her latest tweets came in July.

Franklin died Thursday in her Detroit home surrounded by her family, according to her publicist. She was 76 years old. Famous musicians paid tribute to the 18-time Grammy Award winner and the first ever woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Among those who honored her were Elton John, Carole King, Barbra Streisand, John Legend, Paul McCartney, Lionel Richie, and many more music industry big names. President Trump, former president Barack and Michelle Obama, and 2016 presidential election nominee Hillary Clinton all had words about the unparalleled singer as well.

Blues Brothers director John Landis remembered working with Franklin on the iconic comedy, which features her classic song “Think.”

“She was the Queen of Soul, a legendary performer. We were beyond excited she was in the movie. It was our good fortune,” Landis recalled to Deadline. “What was interesting was, like most of my movies in the States, the movie got really terrible reviews. Except Pauline Kael, who routinely slammed all of my films. Her review of The Blues Brothers is essentially a dismissal of the movie, and then five or six pages on the genius of Aretha Franklin. Which, by the way, was fine with me.”

In recent years, Franklin had been forced to cancel several scheduled performances per doctor’s orders. Her final public performance was in November 2017 at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation gala, where she looked noticeably ill but brought the house down nonetheless.

John remembered Franklin’s final performance in a heartfelt social media post Thursday. “The loss of Aretha Franklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists,” John said, in part.

“I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at St John The Divine Cathedral,” he added. “She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time.”