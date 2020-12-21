Rosalind Knight, 'About a Boy' and 'The Crown' Actress, Dead at 87

✖

Actress Rosalind Knight, known for her roles in About a Boy and The Crown, has died at the age of 87. According to the BBC, the "well-loved" late actress' family shared the news in a statement, reveling that she passed away on Saturday. No cause of death has been reported at this time.

"She was known to so many generations, for so many different roles," Knight's family went on to say, "and will be missed as much by the kids today who howl at Horrible Grandma in Friday Night Dinner as by those of us who are old enough to remember her in the very first Carry On films." Knight's career reaches back to the 1950s, when she first began acting in films. In 2002, Knight appeared alongside Hugh Grant, Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, and Rachel Weisz in About A Boy.

Just imagine how much fun it was having the wonderful and unique #RosalindKnight as your mother in law?! So many glorious, riotous memories. A great great friend to me for 20 years and the least horrible grandma you can imagine. We will all miss her so very very much 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5HVR7xJJin — Nick Sidi (@nick_sidi) December 20, 2020

As her family noted, one of Knight's more recent — and recurring — roles, was as "Horrible Grandma" Cynthia Goodman on the British comedy, Friday Night Dinner. In 2016, Knight was cast in The Crown, playing Princess Alice of Battenberg, the mother of Prince Phillip. She turned up in two episodes of the Netflix drama.

In the wake of Knight's death, many of come out to mourn the loss. "So sad to hear that Rosalind Knight has died," wrote Gimme Gimme Gimme writer Jonathan Harvey. "She was just perfect as the old prozzie Beryl in Gimme Gimme Gimme, and of course she had a very distinguished career before and after. This is when I last saw her a few years ago in London. Sending love to all her family."

Rest in peace #RosalindKnight I'll remember her best as retired prostitute Beryl in #GimmeGimmeGimme & Horrible Grandma in #FridayNightDinner Thank you for the laughs. Sleep tight. ❤🌈 xx pic.twitter.com/8QAxRvXEnm — Deano Hollett (@DeanoTheBeano72) December 21, 2020

"So sad to hear that [Rosalind Knight] has passed away," added British actor Gary James. "A wonderful actor and a great legacy of work to remember her talent by. Rest in peace lovely lady."