Rapper Vince Staples Calls R. Kelly ‘Child Molester’ in NSFW Rant

Rapper Vince Staples is calling out R&B icon R. Kelly, accusing the singer of being a “child molester” in a new NSFW rant.

Staples had just finished dominating the stage at Coachella, where he brought out Kendrick Lamar for a performance.

He sat down for an interview with Nadeksa Alexis for the official Coachella YouTube channel, and the conversation eventually turned to the topic of jail time, after Alexis made a joke about him getting locked up and Staples quipped, “You don’t go to prison if you’re a black entertainer, only if you’re, like, a black gangster rapper.”

It seemed the conversation was going to move on, but suddenly, the rapper interjected, “R. Kelly never went to jail and he’s a f—ing child molester.” Alexis tried to keep Staples from taking about Kelly, but does not let up.

“He’s a child molester. I’m saying he’s a child molester and he pees on people and he can’t read and write and he didn’t go to jail. I’m a good person, R. Kelly a piece of f—ing s—,” Staples continues to rant. “So, if piece of f—ing s— R. Kelly didn’t go to jail for being a child molester and peeing on people and having a human trafficking ring in Atlanta, then I’ll be alright.”

Alexis then jokes that if he’s not careful he’s going to get her fired, and eventually the conversation turned back to other topics.

Staples’ comments about Kelly, are rooted in many accusations that have surfaced about the singer over the years, but have grown more frequent in recent years.

Back in March, it was reported that one of Kelly’s ex-girlfriends made new claims that the R&B singer once sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

Kitti Jones, who says she dated Kelly from 2011 until around 2013, gave an interview where she alleged that singer “bragged about training a 14-year-old girl to be a sex pet.”

“I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say, and her mannerisms were like mine. That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets,” Jones added, as reported by Metro.

She also claimed that Kelly forced the two women to engage sexually as well by making the teen “crawl on the floor towards” Jones and “perform oral sex” on her. Jones says Kelly then proclaimed, “This is my f—ing pet, I trained her.”

Lastly, Jones alleged that while she was dating Kelly she was “forced to have sex with him and others at least 10 times in a ‘sex dungeon.’”

The outlet also reports that Kelly’s attorney reportedly responded to previous accusations by saying, “Mr Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”