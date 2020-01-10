Queen Elizabeth’s Former Chef Rants Against ‘Fame Hungry’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Now that Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have elected to step down from their royal duties, a former chef to Queen Elizabeth has given his opinion on their decision. In a slew of angry tweets, as noticed by The Daily Mail, Darren McGrady denounced the royal couple, Markle in particular. “Meghan never wanted to be Royal. Meghan wanted to be famous. Meghan is famous! It’s all about Meghan,” began the tweet-storm, before he brought up Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana.

People saying Princess Diana would be proud don’t know Princess Diana. She would have been furious that Harry had been so manipulated #SadDay — The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) January 8, 2020

I remember Princess Diana in the kitchen at Kensington Palace talking about “her boys” … “William is deep like his father. Harry is an airhead like me” I guess she nailed it. — The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) January 9, 2020

“Even in her darkest hour, Princess Diana respected The Queen,” the chef-turned-author concluded. “She would have been so mad with Harry right now.” The former wife to Prince Charles, who divorced him in 1996, was a go-to reaction for fans when the news of their announcement first broke.

The royal couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced on their historic plans this past Wednesday on Instagram.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the post read. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

The announcement comes as the couple and their child are already in the middle of a lengthy holiday vacation in Canada, adding to the long-running rumors that they’d be relocating to The Great White North permanently. Markle previously lived in Toronto during her tenure on the series Suits, and given her newly-found free time, the show’s fans are hoping she’ll be getting her own spinoff while she’s back in the country.