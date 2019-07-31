Priscilla Presley Rocks Black and White Look in New Photos

Priscilla Presley knows how to run an errand in style! The actress rocked a black and white vertically-striped shirt and black slacks while stepping out in Los Angeles Wednesday, pairing the look with a black classic bag and matching slides.

The former wife of late icon Elvis Presley has been making headlines recently after Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic announced the rocker would be played by Austin Butler. While no one has been officially cast as Priscilla at this time, a report by Radar Online earlier this month indicated that songstress Lana Del Rey could be making a play for it.

“Lana feels it’s a role she was born to play,” an insider told the outlet. “She’s has her agent badgering Baz for months now, hoping to get her cast. Lana looks just like Priscilla and has decided there’s no way she won’t get the part.”

Regardless of her resemblance to the Naked Gun actress, the singer’s lack of acting experience is reportedly a sticking point for the director.

“Baz is nervous because she hasn’t exactly proved her acting chops, but it’s her lifelong dream to break onto the big screen,” the source said, adding, “[Lana]’s been driving her friend Kristen Stewart crazy, badgering her for method acting tips at every opportunity.”

Priscilla, for her part, told The Blast outside of LAX of the news, “I like Lana.”

Luhrmann’s film will “trace Presley’s elevation to a level of stardom and celebrity matched only by The Beatles, set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America” and will reportedly heavily focus on Elvis’ relationship with Parker.

“I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist,” the director said in a statement to Deadline. “Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent. I had heard about Austin Butler from his stand-out role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”

