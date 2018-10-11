Prince Philip Reportedly May Skip Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Princess Eugenie‘s wedding to Jack Brooksbank is just days away, but it seems the invited guests have not yet all decided whether they will be attending.

A source told The Daily Telegraph that Prince Philip may yet decide not to attend the pair’s nuptials, with the Duke of Edinburgh reportedly planning on making his decision the morning of the wedding.

“The Duke of Edinburgh may not go to the wedding, just as he and the Queen did not attend Prince Louis’ christening in July,” the source said. “There’s not a three line whip on these family occasions. Not unreasonably, when you consider his age, the Duke of Edinburgh will decide on the morning of the wedding if he’s going to be there. He now very much operates on a ‘wake up and see how I feel’ basis.”

In addition to Philip, it has also been confirmed that Duchess Camilla of Cornwall will not be attending Eugenie’s wedding, although according to royal commentator Victoria Arbiter, there’s a simple explanation for her absence.

“I know it seems odd that Camilla’s missing Eugenie’s wedding but it doesn’t indicate any malice or ill-feeling,” Arbiter tweeted. “Royals don’t like to disappoint. Given she’d already committed to attending a school event it’s duty first.”

Arbiter added that Camilla’s event was likely scheduled prior to Eugenie’s wedding and therefore, she couldn’t miss it.

“Royals often miss family events for pre-scheduled engagements,” she explained. “It’s at a school and was scheduled long before. I expect she doesn’t want to disappoint the children. She will have spoken to Eugenie about it.”

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the nuptials, a source told BAZAAR.com that the couple will have to leave the reception early in order to allow enough travel time for their upcoming trip to Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will begin their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji on Monday, Oct. 15, and will need to leave England on Saturday to allow for their 22 hours of travel time.

Eugenie and Brooksbank’s wedding will take place on Friday, Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, though the celebration is reportedly spanning two days. Friday will see the ceremony, lunchtime party and nighttime reception, while a second, festival-inspired party will follow on Saturday.

“There will be dodgems and funfair rides, coconut shies, lots of food stalls, loads of cocktails, bloody Marys for the hangovers and a festival vibe,” a source told The Times of the bash.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gareth Fuller