Celebrity

Prince Harry Telling Meghan Markle to Turn Around for National Anthem Has Twitter Talking

Meghan Markle made one of her first appearances since becoming a mom when she stepped out for the […]

By

Meghan Markle made one of her first appearances since becoming a mom when she stepped out for the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on June 8, with the Duchess of Sussex joining husband Prince Harry for the annual event.

At the ceremony, the national anthem was played at one point, with several people on Twitter writing that they thought they saw Harry tell his wife to turn around on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a video of the alleged moment, Markle is facing forward and smiling before her husband, who is standing behind her, says something. Turning around to listen, Markle pauses for a moment before returning to her starting position, this time without a smile on her face.

A lip reading expert reportedly told MailOnline that Harry said to Markle, “Yes, that’s right,” when she looked at him the first time, before adding “Turn around…Look,” when she turned back to him the second time. It’s unclear whether the moment actually happened and if so, what Harry was telling his wife to face, as the royal family traditionally faces out to crowds as the anthem is played.

Some people on Twitter shared their thoughts about what they believed to be Markle reacting to her husband telling her to turn around.

Some argued that the video was doctored and that Harry’s words were misconstrued.

Others wondered why the moment was news at all.

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts