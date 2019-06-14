Prince Harry Telling Meghan Markle to Turn Around for National Anthem Has Twitter Talking

Meghan Markle made one of her first appearances since becoming a mom when she stepped out for the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on June 8, with the Duchess of Sussex joining husband Prince Harry for the annual event.

At the ceremony, the national anthem was played at one point, with several people on Twitter writing that they thought they saw Harry tell his wife to turn around on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

In a video of the alleged moment, Markle is facing forward and smiling before her husband, who is standing behind her, says something. Turning around to listen, Markle pauses for a moment before returning to her starting position, this time without a smile on her face.

A lip reading expert reportedly told MailOnline that Harry said to Markle, “Yes, that’s right,” when she looked at him the first time, before adding “Turn around…Look,” when she turned back to him the second time. It’s unclear whether the moment actually happened and if so, what Harry was telling his wife to face, as the royal family traditionally faces out to crowds as the anthem is played.

Some people on Twitter shared their thoughts about what they believed to be Markle reacting to her husband telling her to turn around.

Omfg she did not like that one bit!! Baahaaa — Taz81 © (@superscuba83) June 8, 2019

Looks like she’s about ready to start bawling. — nobodigrrl (@pattee_bregg) June 9, 2019

Ahahahahaha! She was MAD too! — Hornbag (@Hornbag3) June 8, 2019

Some argued that the video was doctored and that Harry’s words were misconstrued.

Only they do not show it’s because the anthem would begin, and so Meg turns and gets serious. They’re using this to say that Harry mistreated her, when in fact I think he told her that the hymn would begin and then she’d become like everyone else. — Esther Sabino (@esterjsabino) June 13, 2019

Thank you for posting the actual video. The haters are twisting the video to say that Harry told her to turn around, and she wanted to cry.L — Esther Sabino (@esterjsabino) June 13, 2019

Others wondered why the moment was news at all.

Nearly as good as when Meghan closed a car door. On the edge of my seat for this one.https://t.co/6ofOnbgiRN — oliver bradley (@olijbradley) June 14, 2019

Man talks to his wife shocker. What a scoop from @mailonlinehttps://t.co/MgooUkLG5Z — badassday (@badassday) June 14, 2019

