Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal the One Thing That ‘Ruined’ the Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May in an extravagant wedding held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, with millions of people from around the world tuning in to watch the pair exchange vows. According to the couple, there was one thing that almost ruined their big day ahead of time.

In interviews recorded for the new Windsor Castle exhibit “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Harry and Markle shared that there was a bit of a snafu when it came to picking flowers for the Duchess’ bouquet thanks to a rare cold spell in April.

“We have a very small garden here that we had been planting things in the fall for and what was really special, I think, was that the morning of the wedding Harry went in and he picked some flowers to go into my bouquet, which was really beautiful and something that makes it sentimental and really meaningful,” Markle explained, via Vanity Fair.

“We didn’t have as many flowers in our little garden as we had hoped for because I think it snowed at Easter!” Harry added. “That kind of ruined the whole thing!”

The couple also discussed Markle’s wedding outfit, sharing that she and Harry visited with the Queen to choose the tiara she would wear on the day.

“Every girl’s dream to be able to try on a tiara, and, funnily enough, the one that suited the best, the one that looked the best on you without question, I shouldn’t have really even been there, but such an incredible loan by my grandmother, it was very sweet,” Harry said.

The Duchess’ dress was designed by Givenchy’s Claire Waight Keller, with Markle noting that the decision was an easy one for her to make.

“I met her and I just knew it, I walked back to the house and I said to Harry, ‘She’s going to do my dress, I just know it,’” she recalled.

Markle further explained that she had “long followed” Waight Keller’s work and “wanted a female designer, that was very important.”

“I wanted a British designer, because I wanted to embrace my new home in that way,” she revealed, adding that she had a specific idea of what she wanted for her gown.

“I had a very clear vision of what I wanted for the day, and what I wanted the dress to look like,” she said. “I knew at the onset I wanted a bateau neckline, I wanted a cropped sleeve, I wanted a very timeless, classic feeling and, obviously with respect to the environment we were in and St. George’s Chapel, being really modest in what it would look like, I knew that the tailoring was so key, because the dress itself would be so covered up.”

