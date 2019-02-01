Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Caught off Guard by Boy Dropping the F-Bomb During Public Outing

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle were left stunned by a young fan after he used the F-word in front of them during a royal meet-and-greet.

The royal couple was visiting Bristol Old Vic and visiting their outreach program when a teenage boy casually dropped the curse word, leading to a hilarious reaction from both the Duke and Duchess.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When you’re on the stage, you can’t be like, you know, f—ing around on the stage,” the teen said, as captured in an Instagram video.

After the boy dropped the F-bomb, Markle made a shocked face and laughed casually, while Harry grinned and pretended to lose his balance.

The royal couple, who wed in a star-studded event in May 2018, are currently expecting their first child together due in the spring.

According to Us Weekly, the pair greeted the public in the show during a tour of Bristol. The former Suits star rocked an Oscar de la Renta dress and a vintage cashmere wool coat that covered her baby bump; while, Harry wore a long, gray coat to fight the winter cold.

A source previously told the outlet that Markle is “full of energy and is in good spirits” as she enters the latter half of her pregnancy.

“She really feels great and is enjoying the busy work schedule she has at the moment,” the source explained.

Harry, however, has been making sure that Markle doesn’t overwork herself as the couple gets closer to their due date.

“Harry’s being his usual amazing self around Markle. He’s keeping an eye on her to ensure she doesn’t overwork because she’s not the best at knowing when to put the brakes on — that’ll be Harry’s job,” the source added. “He’ll make sure she’s not doing too much as they enter the final weeks.”

One thing she likely will not be doing is make a return for the recently announced final season of Suits, which she departed at the end of Season 7 airing a few weeks after the Royal Wedding.

Series creator Aaron Korsh said there is very little probably that Markle will reprise her role of Rachel Zane for the ninth and final chapter of the USA Network series.

“We’re not currently pursuing asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us,” he told press during a Television Critics Association winter press tour panel. “I would love it, but I think it’s pretty close to zero.”

Given her schedule of royal duties and the baby’s looming due date, we can’t say we are surprised.