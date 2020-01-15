Prince Harry’s Ex Cressida Bonas Breaks Silence on Meghan Markle

In wake of the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are distancing themselves from the royal life, Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas is breaking her silence on the Duchess of Sussex. According to the Daily Mail, Bonas says that she “respects” Markle, but opted not to comment further on the scrutiny the former actress has been under.

“I wouldn’t take a position on that because it would be a headline,” she said, adding, “Also out of respect. It feels like a long time ago. When it comes up it feels strange because I’m in a different place.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bonas’ comments came during a recent interview with Evening Standard, wherein the 30-year-old star of ITV’s new crime drama, White House Farm added that she wants to move on from her past romance with Prince Harry.

“No one likes to be labeled. The hurdles for me are when I’m trying to do my work and people want to talk about him. I work very hard and love what I do but it is still something I have to contend with,” she said.

In addition to her role in White House Farm, Bonas also started a podcast titled, Fear Itself. “It came from thinking about fear in my own life, how it has held me back but also pushed me forward,” she said of the project.

“I have anxious thoughts and I was afraid of failure,” Bonas continued. “I started writing these fears in a journal and thought it would be interesting to make a recording about them, talking to people about fear and how it can motivate them.”

Bonas’ interview comes after Harry and Meghan announced that they will begin splitting their time between Britain and Canada, going forward.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple wrote in an Instagram post. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the announcement went on to read. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images