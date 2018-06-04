Prince George Reportedly Comforted Crying Bridesmaid During Royal Wedding

Prince George is already becoming a little charmer.

The 4-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly comforted a crying bridesmaid during the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back on May 19. Royal correspondents Emily Andrews and Omid Scobie discussed the moment from the wedding on a recent episode of their royals-themed podcast,”On Heir.”

According to them, 2-year-old Zalie Warren (Harry’s goddaughter) started to cry as the bridesmaids and page boys (all children) waited for Markle to arrive inside St. George’s Chapel.

“Poor Zalie Warren had a bit of a meltdown,” Andrews revealed in the podcast. “She’s only 2. She started crying when they were waiting for Meghan. It was only a couple of minutes. So Nanny Maria Borrallo kind of looked after her, and George apparently was trying to comfort her as well, which is very sweet.”

Zalie reportedly calmed down for the rest of the ceremony.

As William’s oldest child, George is third for the throne as part of the Royal Family line of succession. Queen Elizabeth II currently commands the throne, followed by her son Prince Charles and his older son William. Just behind George are William’s other two children, daughter Charlotte and son Louis.

The 4-year-old was in the news on Thursday when a British ISIS supporter admitted to planning at attack against the boy. Husnain Rashid, 32, pleaded guilty to multiple terrorism offenses two weeks before his trial date. Rashid admitted to writing online message encouraging militants to carry out terrorist attacks, and gave the address of the school George started attending in southwest London back in September.

“You have admitted these allegations of encouraging others to commit terrorist activities and publishing statements to encourage the killing of others,” Judge Andrew Lees said to Rashid after his confession, The New York Times reported. “It is inevitable that you will receive a very lengthy prison sentence and there will be a consideration of a life prison sentence.”

The terrorist threats reportedly have not deterred the Royal Family from withdrawing from the public eye. TMZ reported the family, including George, still plan to appear at an event on June 9 at Buckingham Palace. George will also continue to attend his current school, Thomas’s Batersea school

The threat was not the first time police have needed to protect George. Back in September a woman was caught on suspicion of attempted burglary, but later claimed George was not the target of her attempted break-in.