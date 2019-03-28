President Donald Trump Tweets About ‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett’s Case

President Donald Trump has tweeted about Empire star Jussie Smollett’s alleged false police report case being dropped.

In post on the social media site, Trump implied that the investigation may not be over and that both the FBI and the Department of Justice will be looking into it.

“FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago,” he tweeted. “It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”

Earlier this week, Smollett had all 16 felony charges against him dropped, and the case that alleged he faked the hate crime attack he was victim to in January, was dismissed.

Trump is not the only political figure upset about about the outcome, as Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel said, “This is a whitewash of justice. I’d like to remind everybody a grand jury indicted this individual based on only a piece of the evidence that the police had collected in that period of time. So a grand jury actually brought the charges.”

Emanuel continued his statement saying that he believes that Smollett’s case being dismissed could be harmful to many groups, “gay men and women who will come forward and one day will say they were a victim of a hate crime and now will be doubted; people of faith, Muslim or any other faith, who will be a victim of hate crime; people of all walks of life, background, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, now this casts a shadow of whether they’re telling the truth.”

“Where is the accountability from the system? You cannot have, because of a person’s position, one set of rules apply to them and another set of rules apply to everybody else. In another way, you’re seeing this play out in universities where people pay extra to get their kids a special position in universities. Now you have a person because of their position and background treated in a way that nobody else would ever get close, to this type of treatment,” Emanuel added.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson also commented, telling reporters that he is proud of the work by his officers and investigators.

“So listen, I’m sure we all know what occurred this morning,” Johnson said. “My personal opinion is that you all know where I stand in this. Do I think justice was served? No. I think this city is still owed an apology.”

“If someone accused me of doing anything that would circumvent that, then I would want my day in court. Period. I’ve heard that they [Smollett legal team] wanted their day in court with TV cameras so America could know the truth. But no, they chose to hide behind secrecy and broker a deal to circumvent the judicial system. My job as a police officer is to investigate an incident, gather evidence, gather the facts and present them to the State’s Attorney. That’s what we did. I stand behind the detective’s investigation,” Johnson added.

Smollett was forced to surrender his $10,000 bond, and will be required to do community service, but he will not spend anymore time behind bars.