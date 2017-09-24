Pittsburgh Steelers’ Alejandro Villanueva Was Only Player on Field During National Anthem

After Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin revealed Sunday morning to the press that his team would stay in their locker rooms during the national anthem, one player, offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva took the field to honor "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Tomlin, who voiced his concerns to CBS explained he did not want his team to be part of the political discussion and their decision was to stay indoors so players were neither protesting or not protesting. But Villanueva, who served three tours in Afghanistan took to the field with his hand over his chest as the anthem was sung.

Villanueva's career in the NFL didn't start until 2014. The former army captain and ranger has been outspoken on the anthem protest stemming from Kaepernick's actions on the field.

In an interview with ESPN, Villanueva said he wasn't sure it was an effective method.

"I don't know if the most effective way is to sit down during the national anthem with a country that's providing you freedom, providing you $16 million a year…when there are black minorities that are dying in Iraq and Afghanistan for less than $20,000 a year," he said.

However, Villanueva was quick and clever to acknowledge the evident problems in the country, stating he would be the first to "hold hands" with Kaepernick.

"[I'd do something about the way minorities are being treated in the United States, the injustice that is happening with police brutality, the justice system, inequalities in pay," Villanueva said. "You can't do it by looking away from the people that are trying to protect our freedom and our country."

Following the president's comments about boycotting the NFL due to protests held during the anthem, the Steelers have not released an official statement.

Photo credit: Twitter / @thesportsmecca