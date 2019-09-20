Pauley Perrette, ‘NCIS’ Alum, Snaps Photo With Jamie Lee Curtis and Fans Can’t Deal

Pauley Perrette has some famous friends, and fans love seeing her out at events with them. The NCIS alum took to Twitter Sunday, Sept. 15, to share a photo of herself and beloved actress Jamie Lee Curtis at the Project Angel Food Angel Awards, including the hashtag [Humanitarian Award].

The photo featured both actresses smiling for the camera at the red carpet of the event.

Fans of the actress took to Twitter to shower both Perrette and Curtis with compliments, including praising them for their philanthropic efforts.

“Good people doing good things. God Bless,” one user commented.

“Two beautiful ladies always working for the good of others,” another fan responded to the tweet.

“My beloved PP, always helping folks, always helping in this broken and hurting world,” another user wrote.

Another user referenced Curtis’ legacy as a scream queen, writing: “Two beautyfull Woman on this Picture. Legendary Jamie Lee Curtis. For me still a Awsome(sic) Horror Movie Icon.”

“Awe, too adorable! You two are amazing and such great role models for women! Love to you both!” Another user commented.

“Yeah, I saw her instagram but I didn’t see anything about you over there. I was very confused cuz I know you Love that thing. 🙂 Hope you had as Great a time as she says she did,” one user commented, seemingly highlighting Curtis not showing Perrette on her own post about the event.

Perrette has been keeping fans up to date on her life — including a hilarious fashion faux pas recently. The actress will be coming back to television soon, with the upcoming premiere of her new series, Broke. This will be Perrette’s first lead role since saying goodbye to Abby Sciuto on Season 15 of the CBS crime procedural. The show recently shocked its fans by bringing back Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) ahead of Season 17, but don’t expect the same for Perrette.

The new comedy series revolves around a single mom named Jackie (Perrette), and her son Sammy (Antonio Raul Corbo). Living alone and struggling to make end’s meet, the two are greeted with unexpected visitors: Jackie’s sister Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero), her husband Javier (Jaime Camil) and their assistant Louis (Izzy Diaz).

The new show comes from Will & Grace writer Alex Herschlag and is executive produced by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and Camil.

Broke is expected to premiere mid-season in 2020 on CBS.