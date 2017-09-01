Watch: Paul Walker’s Mother Recalls the Moment She Learned of Her Son’s Death

Almost four years after the tragic death of actor, Paul Walker, his family is still having a hard time grappling with the sudden loss.

Walker’s mother, Cheryl, and brother, Caleb, talked to Dr. Mehmet Oz on his daytime talk show to open up about the car crash that killed Walker while he was on a break from filming Furious 7 in November 2013.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Walker’s mother told Dr. Oz that she had spent time with her son that morning and reveals the two had a “really nice conversation.”

“He was in my home, he left to go to the event and so I was expecting him back in the early afternoon, evening,” she said. “And we had plans with his daughter, too, to decorate a Christmas tree that night.”

But as Cheryl shares, she said she was “basically alone” when she found out about her eldest child’s death.

“I think I was in the kitchen and then I heard somebody come in and I looked and it was a friend of mine. Somebody that Paul knew, too. [A] family friend,” Cheryl explained. “And she looked like she just lost somebody, you know, she looked very upset.”

Cheryl went on to say that “other people started arriving, including the two young men that Paul grew up with that were trying to get him out of the car.”

Despite the support of her family to help her cope, including the help of granddaughter, Meadow — Walker’s 18-year-old daughter — Cheryl found it hard to go on without her son, revealing that she would “feel guilty for even feeling like that.”

“I really honestly would wish that I didn’t have to wake up in the morning,” she recalled. “I would never have taken my life, but I really felt that way. Because when you wake up, you have to realize it’s real and you relive it all over again.”

Walker’s brothers, Caleb and Cody shot scenes for Furious 7 as their brother’s characters, but as Caleb tells Dr. Oz, though the cast made it a worthwhile experience, it was tough to do so soon after his passing.

“I always wanted to be like him growing up, and so stepping into his shoes was special, but it was too soon, you know, looking back at it,” Caleb said. “Like, it was, like, just a few months afterward.”

“But the most special part was getting to know his other family that he had been working with for 15 years,” he continued. “Every cast member, every person on the set all had a special, unique bond with Paul.”

[H/T Twitter / @karencivil]

This story first appeared at Womanista.