‘Orange Is The New Black’ Actor Brad Henke Served With Restraining Order From Ex-Fiancee

Brad Henke, who played Desi Piscatella on Netflix‘s Orange is the New Black, was served with a restraining order from his former fiancee, Simone Toliver.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Henke was ordered to keep 100 yards away from Toliver, who ended their engagement in June 2017.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Toliver claims he was emotionally and verbally abusive during their relationship. He grabbed her “violently” several times when they were together. Henke also threatened her if she told anyone about his behavior, according to the documents.

According to TMZ, Toliver said they split after one of Henke’s “verbal abusive outbursts.” When she tried to move out, he grabbed her and shook her, Toliver claims. He also emailed her dozens of “abusive messages” multiple times a day.

Toliver claims Henke recently sent her flowers, even though she has tried to keep her new address a secret from him. She said it “frightens” her that Henke was still able to learn her new address.

“Since we broke up Respondent has repeatedly contacted and harassed me and my family,” the documents read, reports Radar Online. “On May 10, 2018 Respondent had flowers delivered to my house. I have intentionally kept my address secret from Respondent out of fear. It frightens me that he was able to obtain my address. I told him if he contacted me again I would be filing a restraining order. Respondent then emailed me a number of times.”

The judge in the case granted Toliver’s request for the temporary restraining order. Henke was also told to not call Toliver or contact her electronically. They have a court date next month.

Tolliver also asked for Henke to be ordered to attend a “batterer intervention program” and to pay her legal fees.

Henke, 52, and Toliver were together for a year before they split. They were seen together at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild in January 2017.

Henke appeared in 25 episodes of Orange is the New Black as prison guard Desi Piscatella. He also appeared in Will Smith’s Netflix movie Bright as Dorghu. His other credits include episodes of McGyver, Sneaky Pete, The Bridge, Longmire, The Office, Bones and Justified. He also appeared in the movies Jobs, Draft Day, Pacific Rim, Split and Pee-wee’s Big Holiday. He began working in Hollywood in the late 1990s.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Brad Henke