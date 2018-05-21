Oprah Comes Close to Breaking Big Royal Etiquette Rule

Oprah came close to breaking a big royal etiquette rule at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the media mogul told her Instagram followers all about it.

In a video post that was shared following the ceremony, Oprah explained that she had the “wrong color” dress, and thanked Stella McCartney’s fashion team for “working all night long” on her “Dressgate” situation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you [Stella Mccartney]! Realized Friday morning the beige dress I was planning to wear to Royal ceremony would photograph too ‘white‘ for a wedding,” Oprah wrote in a caption on the post. “Her team did this [overnight]. Hat is vintage [Philip Treacy,] been in my closet since 2005 with new feathers. OMG was this an extraordinary day!”

Many of Oprah’s Instagram followers commented on the post, with many saying the former talk show host looked “gorgeous” and “beautiful.”

“Keeping it real, like always!!! Glad you have a hardworking team and that you give credit where it is due,” one fan gushed. “You looked amazing!!”

“Oprah you look amazing. I hope you had a great time,” wrote another. “I wish I was there.”

While Oprah was able to avoid the near-faux pas, one other guest at the royal wedding was speculated to have actually made it.

Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, made her appearance at the wedding in a what appeared to be a full-on white ensemble, complete with a hat and some yellow flowers.

However, according to Today, Diane Gottsman, the author of “Modern Etiquette for a Better Life” and the founder of the Protocol School of Texas, explained that it is actually acceptable for high-profile members of a wedding party to don white, as long as it was pre-approved by the bride.

In addition to Oprah and Middleton, a number of other notable guests attended the wedding of Harry and Markle, such as Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Victoria and David Beckham, and Markle’s good friend and tennis star Serena Williams.

Initially, Williams wasn’t sure if she would make it to the nuptials, telling Good Morning America about the possibility of her attending, “I don’t know, I think it’s during one of the tournaments, so we’ll see if I can make it.”