Olivia Newton John’s Daughter Has a Bizarre Theory About Las Vegas Shooting

There is overwhelming evidence that domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock was the gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500. However, Olivia Newton John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, somehow thinks that he’s an innocent man.

Lattanzi took to her private Instagram to share a controversial and unsubstantiated theory, according to the Daily Mail. Though her account is locked, it was reported that the 31-year-old shared a photo of herself standing next to a pool, surrounded by ice and snow with her conspiracy in the caption.

“This may upset some, but I think there’s a much bigger darker organization behind this abhorrent event,” Lattanzi wrote. “Look into it. It doesn’t add up. I do not believe the accused man is the one that did this.”

She then said her “heart goes out to his family” and everyone should “band together” in the wake of the shooting.

“We must all band together in love and compassion and realize we are all in this together,” she wrote. “This temporary gift called life. So enjoy the beauty of nature, and the beauty of love for one another. God bless all of you.”

False reports and conspiracies allege that either Paddock wasn’t the only shooter or he had no involvement at all, but they are completely false. Las Vegas police officers had to address these false rumors directly in a Monday press conference.

“We believe Paddock is solely responsible for these heinous acts,” a department representative said. “We are aware of the rumors outside of the media and on social media that there was more than one assailant. We have no information or evidence to support that theory or that rumor.”