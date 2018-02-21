Florida School Shooting Survivor Opens up About Being Target of Conspiracy Theory

A survivor of the school shooting that took place in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14 has opened up about being the target of a conspiracy theory, calling the claims “immature” and “inhuman.”

Student David Hogg has been outspoken since the shooting, calling on lawmakers to take action and make efforts towards gun control.

During the shooting, while hiding in a closet as the gunman roamed the school’s hallways, Hogg interviewed his fellow students, documenting their terror in an effort to get lawmakers to understand what he feels needs to be done.

“I want to show these people exactly what’s going on when these children are facing bullets flying through classrooms and students are dying trying to get an education,” he told CNN on Thursday. “That’s not OK, and that’s not acceptable and we need to fix that.”

Speaking to NBC, he urged President Trump to take action.

“You’re the president. You’re supposed to bring this nation together, not divide us,” Hogg said. “How dare you? Children are dying, and their blood is on your hands because of that. Please take action. Stop going on vacation in Mar-a-Lago. Take action. Work with Congress. Your party controls both the House and Senate. Take action, get some bills passed, and for God’s sake, let’s save some lives.”

Since then, Hogg has become the target of a conspiracy theory alleging that he was “coached” to spew an “anti-Trump” narrative by his father, a former FBI agent. The theory also alleges that Hogg is a crisis actor.

Hogg told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday that the theory is completely false.

“I just think it’s a testament to the sick immaturity and broken state of our government when these people feel the need to pedal conspiracy theories about people that were in a school shooting where 17 people died and it just makes me sick,” he said. “It’s immature, rude, and inhuman for these people to destroy the people trying to prevent the death of the future of America because they won’t.”

In an interview with CBS Los Angeles, the 17-year-old said that he doesn’t “have time” to care about the theory.

“I have to keep going,” he said. “I witnessed this event. I am not fed any lines.”

The teen added that he is not working with his father or anyone else, and that “I am speaking from my heart.”

