Olivia Jade and Natasha Bure Open up About Growing up With Their Moms on ‘Full House’

Growing up with famous mothers Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin on Full House meant that their daughters Natasha Bure and Olivia Jade Giannuli had a lot to prove when it came time for them to step into their own limelight. The two friends discussed their experiences on Sunday’s episode of Conversations with Olivia Jade podcast.

“For me, growing up, I always felt, since I was super little, that I was ‘Candace’s daughter,’” Natasha started, noting how she felt a passion for acting but didn’t jump into the profession because of her mom. “With acting, it’s something I’m so passionate about and I love, and that’s also what my mom just happens to do, so I had to start separating myself at a certain age and really try to form my own identity and that can be really hard if you get boxed into that,” she said.

Natasha, whose credits include The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland and Home Sweet Home, continued: “I think a lot of people think I saw my mom acting and was like, ‘That’s what I wanna do!’ But I never even saw my mom on set. I didn’t see her work until I was 10 or 11, and by then, I already knew what I wanted to do. So I feel like it can be difficult to find your own identity or know what your identity is, but then still have people look at you for something else.”

Because of this, she says she’s come to enjoy social media a lot since it allows her to “try to have people to know me on my own… like, this is me.” “I just want people to know you can know me for me and not for someone else [because] that’s my biggest pet peeve,” Natasha says.

Olivia Jade’s journey, on the other hand, looked differently as she explains she originally didn’t have an interest in being a public figure. “For me, I never even initially expected or wanted to be in the public eye when I was younger,” she said. “When I started my YouTube channel, I did not think that was gonna garner any sort of following. I didn’t think that I would be written about in news outlets, paparazzi, none of that. That never even had crossed my mind.”

“I just knew I really liked makeup and fashion and filming it on YouTube,” the beauty blogger added. “So for me, it was never really an issue because I felt like when I was younger, it was really fun when I would get invited to invites and bring my mom as a date and was super proud of it.”