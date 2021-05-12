Norman Lloyd, 'Dead Poets Society' and 'St. Elsewhere' Actor, Dead at 106

✖

Actor Norman Lloyd, who appeared in films such as Dead Poets Society and St. Elsewhere, has died at the age of 106. According to Deadline, a family friend confirmed the news of Lloyd's death, telling the outlet that the legendary star passed away in his sleep on May 10, at his home in Los Angeles. At this time, Lloyd's family does not appear to have issued an official statement on his death.

Lloyd began working in show business in the early 1920s as a child vaudeville star. He would later go on to a successful stage career and eventually made his film debut in Alfred Hitchcock's 1942 movie Saboteur. Notably, Lloyd had an opportunity to be in Orson Welles' Citizen Kane but chose to move to New York ahead of the project coming together. In a subsequent interview, he revealed that he "always regretted" not staying to be part of the film.

Norman Lloyd Dies: ‘St. Elsewhere’ Actor Whose Screen Career Began With Hitchcock’s ‘Saboteur’ Was 106 https://t.co/any5ecHKqI — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 11, 2021

Lloyd appeared in many high-profile film and TV projects over the decades of his career, but he is often most well-known for playing the strict headmaster, Gale Nolan, in Dead Poets Society. The film earned Robin Williams his second Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar nomination and won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1990. In addition to his many beloved film roles, Lloyd also turned up in TV shows such as Kojak, The Twilight Zone, Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Practice, and several episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents. He also spent six years on famed medical dram St. Elsewhere.

We're saddened to hear about the passing of legendary actor, director and producer Norman Lloyd. Over the years, he graciously spent time with us and fans sharing stories about his life and career. Thank you for your performances, the memories and the laughter. pic.twitter.com/SB2cN5PuJ6 — TCM (@tcm) May 11, 2021

In the wake of his death, many fans and peers have come out to memorialize Lloyd, with actor Michael McKean tweeting, "Got to meet Norman Lloyd once about 20 years ago when he was a mere pup of 86. Run your eye down the man's credits as an actor & director and salute the Real Deal. RIP."

Journalist Keith Olberman added, "My dear friend Norman Lloyd has died. He was 106. He would quote things Chaplin, Hitchcock, and Judd Apatow said to him - in the same sentence. He saw his first World Series game in 1928 ('Babe Ruth tore his pants! We roared!') and his last in 2017. He was intent on 107."